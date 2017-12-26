WEATHER

NCDOT crews to treat Wake County roads ahead of possible snow

DOT workers load a brine truck

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
NCDOT maintenance crews in Wake County will be treating roads Tuesday in anticipation of possible snow later in the week.

Big Weather has been saying that snow is possible this week and now NCDOT is joining in and taking extra precautions to keep drivers safe.

READ MORE: Big Weather says snow later this week... Maybe

At 11 a.m., crews will begin to treat bridges and overpasses with about a dozen trucks.

Officials estimate crews will be finished by mid-afternoon.

If snow remains in forecasts, crews will brine again on Wednesday about the same time, concentrating on interstates and other divided highways.
