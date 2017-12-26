NCDOT treats Wake County roads ahead of possible snow

Brining operations are in full swing here in Town of Cary. Several workers came in their day off to treat the roads ahead of the potential wintery weather. #ABC11 @TownofCary #NCWX pic.twitter.com/57rsUHncCZ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 26, 2017

Winter weather advisory for highlighted areas starts at midnight until 10am Wed. #ABC11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/zRKVJXxfL2 — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) December 26, 2017

Ace Hardware in downtown Raleigh says it's stocked up w/all things for winter! Shovels & ice melt & more #NCWX #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RvwYCpYBz7 — Angelica Alvarez (@AlvarezABC11) December 26, 2017

Crews were treating bridges and overpasses with brine in the Raleigh area as a precaution in case parts of the Carolinas have winter precipitation this week.The North Carolina Department of Transportation was sending 12 trucks out to treat elevated roadway structures in Wake County on Tuesday and could expand its efforts Wednesday if snow stays in the forecast.The National Weather Service in Raleigh said light frozen precipitation including freezing rain was possible, especially for areas south and east of Fayetteville and Goldsboro through Wednesday morning."While it doesn't look like North Carolina will feel major impacts from this winter storm, we want everyone to keep an eye on the forecast as they travel during this busy holiday season," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.On Wednesday morning, light freezing rain/wintry mix could occur in the Sandhills, ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell said. Mainly east of I-95 (southern Cumberland, Sampson, Robeson counties). No major accumulation is expected right now, but people heading back to work in those areas just need to be careful on bridges and overpasses.On Friday, there is a small chance for a light mix early Friday morning, Bell said."There's a chance this event could stay south of our area," Bell noted. "But still some time to watch."The northeastern part of South Carolina could also see light frozen precipitation later this week.A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Carolinas that could face freezing rain.The National Weather Service issued the warning for about 10 counties in eastern North Carolina and South Carolina's Dillon and Marlboro counties through Wednesday morning.The cluster of counties runs along Interstate 95 and to the south and east. Forecasters say Fayetteville, Smithfield, Wilson and Goldsboro could see accumulations of several hundredths of an inch. The National Weather Service says that could create limited hazards on roads and bridges. Crews were out applying brine on Tuesday.Forecasters were continuing to monitor the possibility that another wave of wintry weather could hit western North Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate later in the week.If snow remains in forecasts, crews will brine again on Wednesday, around the same time, concentrating on interstates and other divided highways.State emergency management officials are keeping in close contact with the National Weather Service and monitoring forecasts carefully for any additional winter storms that could impact North Carolina in the coming days, Cooper's office said.