NC's first heat wave of the season

The first heat wave of the season is on the way.Temperatures will be well above average for the next few days and the humidity will be high as well.Heat index values or "feels-like" temperatures will be over 100 degrees, and possibly as high as 106 Tuesday and Wednesday. This could prompt the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for the area.For people who have to work outside in these conditions it's imperative to drink double the amount of water you would normally as the body will dehydrate quickly in these conditions.Your AC units will be getting a workout this week, but it will cool off a little bit by the end of the week.