WEATHER

Warming Up Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A warmer flow of air that will start to bring shallow moisture tonight. This shallow moisture will bring cloudiness later tonight and a cloudy start to Wednesday.

The more southerly wind flow will bring a much warmer flow of air Wednesday afternoon, and this will take readings well into the 60s and 70s in some places.

Ahead of a cold front, dry, warm weather will prevail on Thursday with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Readings Thursday afternoon will rise well into the 70s.

The cold front will move west to east across Central North Carolina during Friday. This will bring spotty showers. The front will move east and south out of Central North Carolina by Friday evening.

Weak high pressure will help bring dry and cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures averaging a few degrees lower than normal.

A storm system moving into the northern Rockies late this week will move east with a cold front. This system will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley southward into northern Texas on Sunday. Then the front should move into the eastern United States during the first half of next week. Warm, moist air returning ahead of this will bring more clouds a week from today. It is possible showers might accompany this returning warm, moist flow of air.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
Are we done with snow?
Winter Weather Advisory extended to Wake County, Warning issued for Orange
More Weather
Top Stories
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Show More
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 27, 2018
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Durham middle-schoolers get taste of the working world.
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
More Video