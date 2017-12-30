WEATHER

Near record cold for the new year

EMBED </>More Videos

We will usher in the New Year with some of the coldest temperatures of the season. (WTVD)

We will usher in the new year with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

Arctic high pressure will bring in another blast of very cold air across central North Carolina and the east coast. By New Year's Eve highs will only reach the low 30s.

If you're heading out to celebrate Sunday evening prepare for temperatures in the mid-20s.

As the clock strikes midnight temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees.



For New Year's Day get ready for near record cold high temperatures. We're on track for one of the coldest starts to the New Year in 15 years.

Right now we're forecasting a high of 29 in the Raleigh/Durham area. The record coldest high is 26 degrees set back in 1918.

In Fayetteville, we're forecasting a high of 33 degrees, and the record coldest high there is 32 set bet in 1918 as well.



That cold air will stick around through most of next week. Highs on New Year's day will struggle to get above freezing with lows in the teens.

Windchills early Monday and Tuesday morning will be frigid dropping to the single digits!

The "warmest" day of the week will be Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 30s.

However, more cold air moves in late week bringing highs back down to the low 30s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernew year's eveNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dry Weather Continues
Pair of supermoons will kick off 2018
Cold weather myths debunked
Cooper declares State of Emergency as bitter cold grips state
More Weather
Top Stories
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
Troopers: 6 injured in Johnston County crash
Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement available now
Close to 700 customers lose power after crash in Durham
Officials: Elderly man killed in Wayne County house fire
High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash
After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back
Show More
Cumberland County deputies search for suspect in double shooting
Authorities seize 153 ducks, 3 cats from NC woman
Christmas fight at Fayetteville Waffle House goes viral
I-Team: Kroger, Blue Cross at odds over immunization payments
Hope Mills residents upset about new gas station
More News
Top Video
High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash
HVAC service calls heat up as temperatures plunge
I-Team: Kroger, Blue Cross at odds over immunization payments
Get ready for First Night Raleigh!
More Video