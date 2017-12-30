Near record cold for the new year

We will usher in the new year with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.Arctic high pressure will bring in another blast of very cold air across central North Carolina and the east coast. By New Year's Eve highs will only reach the low 30s.If you're heading out to celebrate Sunday evening prepare for temperatures in the mid-20s.As the clock strikes midnight temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees.For New Year's Day get ready for near record cold high temperatures. We're on track for one of the coldest starts to the New Year in 15 years.Right now we're forecasting a high of 29 in the Raleigh/Durham area. The record coldest high is 26 degrees set back in 1918.In Fayetteville, we're forecasting a high of 33 degrees, and the record coldest high there is 32 set bet in 1918 as well.That cold air will stick around through most of next week. Highs on New Year's day will struggle to get above freezing with lows in the teens.Windchills early Monday and Tuesday morning will be frigid dropping to the single digits!The "warmest" day of the week will be Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 30s.However, more cold air moves in late week bringing highs back down to the low 30s.