A cold front is approaching the region this afternoon. This front is still expected to reach the Appalachians later tonight with showers. These showers will over spread central North Carolina from west to east late tonight and tomorrow morning.The cold front will move west to east across central North Carolina during Friday morning. Once the front moves through. the showers will end and dry air will move into the region from the west. This drier and more stable air will cause clouds to give way to sunshine and afternoon readings should warm back up into the 70s.Weak high pressure building in from the west will help bring dry and slightly cooler weather on Saturday and then very nice weather on Easter Sunday.A storm system moving into the northern Rockies later tonight and tomorrow will move east with a cold front. This system will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley southward into northern Texas on Saturday. Then the front should move into the eastern U.S. Sunday.Warm moist air returning ahead of this will bring some clouds on Sunday along with higher afternoon temperatures.The cold front will slow down and move over northern North Carolina later Sunday night or Monday morning. A weak wave of low pressure will move along the front and bring central North Carolina a few hit-or-miss showers mostly Monday morning. This wave of low pressure will quickly move off to the east, forcing the front southward into South Carolina.This will lead to drying weather Monday afternoon. This drier weather will last through Monday night. The front will move back northward as a warm front and this warm front could bring a shower to a few spots.Once the front moves north of the Triangle readings should warm into the 70s.Another storm system moving into southern British Columbia Sunday will race eastward with a trailing cold front. This system will move into the eastern U.S. Tuesday night and Wednesday. The cold front will move southward and into central North Carolina with some rain during Wednesday.Dry weather should return Wednesday night and Thursday. But another quick-moving cold front could bring another chance for a shower on Friday of next week.Have a great evening,Chris