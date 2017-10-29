WEATHER

A Chilly Monday

Colder and drier air will move in tonight. Monday will offer plenty of sunshine as high pressure starts to build toward the area. High temperatures Monday will be near 60, then with sunshine again on Tuesday, temperatures will make a run toward 70.

Dry conditions will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. It will become ever warmer by Friday with highs rising into the upper 70s with a good deal of sunshine.

TROPICS

A storm will tap into tropical moisture and bring the likelihood of flooding, damaging winds, travel disruptions and power outages across the Northeast later today, tonight and Monday. Moisture from Tropical Storm Philippe will be pulled into a non-tropical storm developing over the mid-Atlantic states. The result will be an intense storm with a period of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas which will slam the Northeast. Travel conditions will deteriorate from south to north today and tonight. Airline delays will increase at the major hubs from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. The airline delays are likely to linger into Monday. Monday morning rush hour from New York City to Boston and Albany, New York, is likely to be difficult at best. Tree limbs may be down in some neighborhoods, and low-lying areas, such as highway underpasses, may become flooded. School delays are possible. This area from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to central and eastern New York state to New Hampshire has the greatest potential for flash and urban flooding.
This zone is likely to receive between 2 and 6 inches of rain in 24-36 hours. Much of that rain may fall within a 6- to 12-hour period.

Have a good evening!
Brittany Bell
