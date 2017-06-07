An area of low pressure is developing just off the coast of North Carolina. That low is still swinging some moisture in our direction which is why we still have clouds around today. That moisture will also spark a few spotty shower this evening, but most of us will stay dry.By Thursday clouds will give way to more sunshine thanks to high pressure settling in. Highs will also only reach the mid 70s running about ten degrees below average for this time of the year.High pressure will shift farther east Friday. On the back side of the high south winds will pump in warm and moist air. Highs will eventually warm up to the low 90s across central North Carolina. This typical June weather will stick around for the start of next week.Have a great evening!Chris Hohmann