Nice weather continues with sunshine and mild temps

High pressure will make for another nice day today with plenty of sunshine across the Triangle.
The next storm will strengthen and move into the lower Mississippi Valley late today, then cross the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Thursday.
As high pressure shifts east, and this storm nears from the west, more of a southerly flow will bring an increase in moisture into the area. This will lead to an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon. However, the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday night into early Friday as the associated cold front moves across the area. The rain from this system may be heavy enough to cause some localized street and poor-drainage area flooding, and there could also be a period of gusty winds. The WPC says we could pick up over an inch of rain through Saturday morning across the region.
Drier weather along with gusty winds will follow the storm on Friday afternoon.
A northwest flow out of Canada will promote a very cool weekend with temperatures remaining in the 60s both on Saturday and Sunday. We'll be about 10 degrees below average for the first weekend in May.
There will be a good deal of clouds around on Saturday with a spotty shower possible still, though most places stay dry. More sunshine is expected on Sunday, but temperatures will remain low.
Have a great Hump Day!
Bigweather
Related Topics:
weather
weather