WEATHER

Nice weather continues with sunshine and mild temps

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure will make for another nice day today with plenty of sunshine across the Triangle.

The next storm will strengthen and move into the lower Mississippi Valley late today, then cross the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Thursday.

As high pressure shifts east, and this storm nears from the west, more of a southerly flow will bring an increase in moisture into the area. This will lead to an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon. However, the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday night into early Friday as the associated cold front moves across the area. The rain from this system may be heavy enough to cause some localized street and poor-drainage area flooding, and there could also be a period of gusty winds. The WPC says we could pick up over an inch of rain through Saturday morning across the region.



Drier weather along with gusty winds will follow the storm on Friday afternoon.

A northwest flow out of Canada will promote a very cool weekend with temperatures remaining in the 60s both on Saturday and Sunday. We'll be about 10 degrees below average for the first weekend in May.

There will be a good deal of clouds around on Saturday with a spotty shower possible still, though most places stay dry. More sunshine is expected on Sunday, but temperatures will remain low.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Man and pregnant woman pulled from floodwaters
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
Tornadoes kill at least 5 in Texas
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
More Weather
Top Stories
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
Good Morning America in Raleigh this morning
Raleigh parents know what Jimmy Kimmel is going through
Raleigh police respond after 2 shot near community center
I-Team: No permit, no problem, if Durham protesters had done this
Two people shot in Durham; house, car hit by gunfire
Upside-down U.S. flag angers Creedmoor restaurant patron
Show More
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Durham protesters blame driver, police for tense incident
2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh
Wake County Board of Education approves 2017-18 budget proposal
Wayne Community College shooter gets life without parole
More News
Top Video
Good Morning America in Raleigh this morning
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond
Raleigh parents know what Jimmy Kimmel is going through
More Video