Nice Weather Continues

Sunny skies, comfortable conditions and lower humidity made for a nice day across the Triangle. High pressure will remain in control tonight with clear skies and lower temperatures.High pressure will make for another pleasant day Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.The next storm to impact the Triangle is currently taking shape over the southern Plains. This storm will strengthen and move into the lower Mississippi Valley late Wednesday, then cross the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Thursday. As high pressure shifts east and this storm nears from the west, more of a southerly flow will bring an increase in moisture into the area. This will lead to an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. However, the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will come Thursday night into early Friday as the associated cold front moves across the area.Drier weather along with gusty winds will follow the storm Friday afternoon.A northwest flow out of Canada will promote a very cool weekend with temperatures remaining in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, around 10 degrees below average for the first weekend in May. There will be a good deal of clouds around Saturday with a spotty shower. More in the way of sunshine is expected Sunday, but temperatures will remain low.Have a great Evening!Chris Hohmann