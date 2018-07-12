A cold front will continue to push slowly south today through the Triangle, but there will be clouds and a shower or thunderstorm around. Temperature-wise, it won't be quite as hot as Wednesday with highs nearly 10 degrees lower in the upper 80s.Somewhat drier air in the wake of the front will funnel in Friday leading to some sunshine and a slight drop in dewpoints. The relatively dry, stable air mass will stay in place through Saturday.Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, we will be back into true summer mode again.Expect very warm, humid days with some sun, but also a shower or thunderstorm possibility each day. The vast majority of these days are going to be rain-free outside of any pop-up shower or thunderstorm activity.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather