A weak cold front moving over the Appalachians will move through central North Carolina around daybreak tomorrow morning. The front might bring some sprinkles and perhaps a brief shower early tomorrow morning, then drier air will follow for the rest of the day. This will lead to a partly sunny sky and afternoon readings topping out in the lower to middle 60s.High pressure moving into the northeastern United States tomorrow night will ridge southward and bring a clear and chilly night tomorrow night with readings falling down into the mid- to upper 30s. The overall pattern will lead to a dry and stable weather pattern for the upcoming weekend. A weak upper-level disturbance passing over central North Carolina on Saturday will create a few clouds and the northerly flow of cooler air will lead to an actually chilly day with readings only topping out in the mid- to upper 50s, close to what it should be for this time of the year.That cool down won't last long. Another area of high pressure moving into the northeastern U.S. will start to bring a more southerly wind flow on Sunday, leading to afternoon high temperatures into the lower 60s.A large storm system developing in the northern Plains will cause upper-level winds to turn more out of the southwest Sunday night and Monday. This will bring a large area of high clouds over the region with light surface winds. This combination will lead to no increase in daytime high temperatures Monday afternoon compared to Sunday afternoon. But the southwest lower-level winds will increase Tuesday and this will usher in warmer air and daytime high temperatures will rise well into the 60s.That large storm will move into the northern Great Lakes on Tuesday, forcing a cold front into the Appalachians by late Tuesday. This front is projected to sweep through central North Carolina late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The cold air following this front will cause lingering clouds and rain during the day Wednesday. This weather pattern will bring in much cooler air compared to Tuesday.Have a great evening!Chris