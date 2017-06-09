Today had to be one of the top 10 weather days of the year. Surface weather maps show high pressure in place over the southern and southeast U.S. This will bring a delightful night, warmer than last night but still with lower-than-normal humidity. Then tomorrow should be another very nice day for the most part with humidity levels creeping up a bit as the center of high pressure moves to the east of central North Carolina.The surface high is projected to merge with the Bermuda Azores high in the Atlantic creating a broad clockwise wind flow over the southeast Atlantic through the Gulf of Mexico. Deep moisture in place over the southern Gulf of Mexico and northern Caribbean will get drawn northward during the next few days.An upper-level high pressure area over the Rockies will move eastward during the weekend. This this upper-level high pressure area will become well established over the east and southeast U.S. This will lead to a dry and much warmer weather pattern across central North Carolina, especially for Sunday and early next week. That very moist air moving into the deep south during the weekend will move due north and most of this moisture should stay west of the Carolinas through Tuesday. That means readings will warm into the lower to perhaps mid-90s across the region Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.The deep tropical moisture will start to work eastward during the middle of the week and this might lead to some hit-and-miss thunderstorms on Wednesday.A slow eastward progressing upper-level system over the Rockies and southwest U.S. will start to move a bit more to the east during the latter part of next week. This will force the upper-level high pressure area to flatten out and move south then southwest. This should lead to an increased chance for hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday of next week.Have a great weekend!Chris