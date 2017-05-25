WEATHER

NOAA predicts above normal hurricane activity this year

EMBED </>More Videos

NOAA to release annual hurricane forecast today

MIAMI (WTVD) --
NOAA said Thursday it is predicting an above average hurricane season this year.

Breaking it down, NOAA said forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

Forecasters predict a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 2 to 4 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher). An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.



The forecast is an annual reminder from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that coastal living comes with significant risks.
And it's not just at the coast. North Carolina saw devastating inland flooding last year from Hurricane Matthew.
WATCH TONIGHT AT 7:30 ON ABC11 AND ABC11.COM - HURRICANE 2017, STORM READY


The Atlantic Ocean basin typically averages 12 named storms, with six hurricanes and three "major" ones with winds topping 110 mph.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE FOR HURRICANE SEASON

The population in the 185 coastline counties most threatened by hurricanes in the U.S. is just under 60 million people, according to U.S. Census estimates.

Overall, 143.6 million people - 44.7 percent of the U.S. population - from Maine to Texas could be living in harm's way.
Storm winds can reach frightening speeds, but they aren't the deadliest threat. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, storm surge and rainfall flooding combine for three-quarters of all U.S. deaths from hurricanes, tropical storms or tropical depressions.

Rising sea levels are expected to increase the vulnerability of coastal communities to flooding from tropical systems. While some aspects of hurricane development still aren't fully understood, recent research indicates climate change is likely to make hurricanes more intense in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Related Topics:
weatherhurricaneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Hurricane hunters fly into the storm
More storms moving in today, threats of hail, high wind
Rain Moves Out Tonight
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
More Weather
Top Stories
2-year-old dies after being pulled from Cumberland pool
Blue Cross NC wants rate increase for Obamacare plans
Religious group's controversial billboard sparks debate
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
More storms moving in today, threats of hail, high wind
Man arrested for tampering with co-worker's drink
21 hogs die in Goldsboro truck crash caught on Facebook Live
Show More
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
Woman stops carjacker by jumping onto hood
Storms leave destructive trail through NC
GOP health bill that passed House would leave 23M more uninsured in 10 years
Police say boy shot while out walking puppy
More News
Top Video
2-year-old dies after being pulled from Cumberland pool
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
Volunteers take part in food bank 'Sort-A-Rama'
Woman stops carjacker by jumping onto hood
More Video