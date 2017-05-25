WEATHER

NOAA to release annual hurricane forecast today

MIAMI (WTVD) --
NOAA is expected to release its hurricane season prediction later this morning.

The forecast is an annual reminder from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that coastal living comes with significant risks.

And it's not just at the coast. North Carolina saw devastating inland flooding last year from Hurricane Matthew.

WATCH TONIGHT AT 7:30 ON ABC11 AND ABC11.COM - HURRICANE 2017, STORM READY


The Atlantic Ocean basin typically averages 12 named storms, with six hurricanes and three "major" ones with winds topping 110 mph.

The population in the 185 coastline counties most threatened by hurricanes in the U.S. is just under 60 million people, according to U.S. Census estimates.

Overall, 143.6 million people - 44.7 percent of the U.S. population - from Maine to Texas could be living in harm's way.

Storm winds can reach frightening speeds, but they aren't the deadliest threat. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, storm surge and rainfall flooding combine for three-quarters of all U.S. deaths from hurricanes, tropical storms or tropical depressions.

Rising sea levels are expected to increase the vulnerability of coastal communities to flooding from tropical systems. While some aspects of hurricane development still aren't fully understood, recent research indicates climate change is likely to make hurricanes more intense in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
