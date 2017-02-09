WEATHER

Northern snow storm grounds dozens of RDU flights

Flights were canceled at RDU because of the winter storm in the northeast (WTVD)

RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WTVD) --
A gusty northwest wind reaching 35 mph at times is adding to the colder feel today as temperatures fall.

A winter storm is also hitting north of us, impacting Philly to Boston. Thousands of flights are canceled Thursday due to the wintry weather.

Dozens of flights at Raleigh-Durham International Airport have been delayed or canceled because of the snow.

Nearly every flight to Boston and New York has been scrapped. A handful of flights is already being grounded for Friday.



Airport officials said more cancellations are likely and travelers should check in with their carrier.

On Friday, it will be another chilly day with temperatures climbing no higher than 50 during the afternoon.

"At least there will be less wind, and more sunshine than clouds tomorrow," ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. "That high-pressure area is helping to bring the colder weather will move east of our state Friday night and Saturday, causing surface winds to turn out of the south and southwest."

He added that the wind change will allow warm air to return with readings rising 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal on Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday - that temp may challenge records.

"A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday," Schwenneker said. "The slower movement of this front allows the atmosphere to moisten up enough to bring more clouds and a shower on Monday. This front is projected to stall just south of central North Carolina Monday night and Tuesday with a series of weak low-pressure areas moving along the front, bringing cool, wet weather to the region Tuesday and Wednesday."

