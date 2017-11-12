WEATHER

Rain Early Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Milder tonight due to more clouds in spots. The milder air, however, will be accompanied by some showers later this evening and into early tomorrow morning as a quick-moving storm passes to our north. By the afternoon, some sunshine will return and temperatures will be even milder, reaching well into the 50s.

The rest of the week looks to have some milder air around as nighttime lows will drop into the lower 40s as daytime highs will eventually climb into the 60s. A cold front will try to move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front looks to wash out as it moves through the region. Likely only some clouds will accompany this front.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

Steve Stewart
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Freeze warning tonight - what you need to know
New tropical depression forms in the central Atlantic
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman's vehicle falls several feet off of I-440 bridge
Families displaced after apartment fire in Durham
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Trump says it's a 'possibility' he could become friends with Kim Jong Un
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
NCNG's 105th Engineer Battalion returns from Puerto Rico
Soldiers deployed to Puerto Rico return to Fort Bragg
Show More
Fayetteville police investigate two armed robberies
Police chase ending in Durham results in crash
Police: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
More News
Top Video
Special tribute Raleigh Christmas Parade float
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
More Video