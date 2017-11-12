Milder tonight due to more clouds in spots. The milder air, however, will be accompanied by some showers later this evening and into early tomorrow morning as a quick-moving storm passes to our north. By the afternoon, some sunshine will return and temperatures will be even milder, reaching well into the 50s.The rest of the week looks to have some milder air around as nighttime lows will drop into the lower 40s as daytime highs will eventually climb into the 60s. A cold front will try to move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front looks to wash out as it moves through the region. Likely only some clouds will accompany this front.Have a great evening!Brittany BellSteve Stewart