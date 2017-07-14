WEATHER

Heat Advisory Again

The brutal heat and humidity continues. The maximum heat index temperatures were above 105 degrees yesterday. We will have similar heat and today, however, change is coming.


Today, a cold front will start to move southward. This front will help touch off thunderstorms across the Triangle late this afternoon and tonight.

The front will stall nearby this weekend, so it will be cooler with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will be the stormier day.

Spotty severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out late today and again Saturday afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather both days. Here's today's for the northern counties.


The weather pattern will gradually trend dry. It will also trend hot and humid as we get into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend and stay dry!

