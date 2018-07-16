WEATHER

Rain Chance Tuesday

Tomorrow will be another uncomfortably warm and humid day and spotty thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north.

The best chance of rain with the front will be tomorrow night, with the possibility of a drenching downpour in some spots.

The front will push through the area early in the day Wednesday with a leftover shower or thunderstorm possible in the morning.

Then, drier air will move in Wednesday afternoon, setting us up for a period of dry and more comfortable weather Wednesday night through Thursday night.

On Friday and into the weekend, the shower and thunderstorm activity returns as the front pushes back into the area and another storm system moves east.
Brittany Bell
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
