A complex storm system with a surface low near southern Ohio and a developing storm near the Delmarva coast has caused surface winds to turn from out of the southeast this morning to more out of the northeast. This has led to a drop in temperature and readings will continue to fall tonight. The overall weather pattern will bring central North Carolina periods of rain tonight.The coastal storm will rapidly intensify as an upper-level low currently over northern Kentucky moves southeast and deepens. As that upper-level low approaches from the northwest, temperatures aloft over central North Carolina will lower. These readings aloft will turn cold enough for the rain to become mixed with wet snow late tonight into tomorrow morning. Areas from the Triangle on north could see a slushy coating of wet snow on grassy surfaces around daybreak.The center of the upper-level low is projected to pass just north of central North Carolina tomorrow morning. If this upper-level low were to track just a bit more to the south, the mixed precipitation could change over to all snow, leaving more than just a coating. However, surface temperatures will be above freezing in most areas and road temperatures will remain well above freezing. So, any snow would melt on roadways and surfaces would therefore be just mainly wet.The whole system will start to move off to the east away from central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon. So precipitation will taper off and end tomorrow afternoon. As the system moves away, drier air will start to move in from the west. This will lead to a breakup in the clouds tomorrow night then partly sunny and dry weather for Thursday.High pressure building in from the west will help maintain this dry, stable weather pattern for Thursday night and Friday.Another large storm system will move into the Rockies by the end of the week. This storm will move east with a trailing cold front and the whole system should bring increasing cloudiness across central North Carolina on Saturday then some wet weather Saturday night and Sunday.Have a great evening!Chris