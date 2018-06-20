A cold front is moving in from the north, which will be slowing to a crawl as it approaches. It will be close enough to aid in the production of afternoon showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 90s, and upper 80s and low 90s on Friday. Over the weekend, the front will retreat northward and the hotter air still lurking down in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina will surge back in. Rain chances will go down for the weekend. Early next week another cold front will move in from the west to bring a stretch of cooler days.Tonight will start out with scattered showers and storms, but they should gradually diminish overnight. It will be seasonably warm and muggy.The heat cranks ups for the weekend, and Sunday looks to be the hottest day with highs in the middle 90s. A few places will see an afternoon or evening thunderstorm each day, especially Saturday.For now, it looks as though the next front moving in early next week will make better southward progress before stalling. It will bring us a cooler and unsettled start to the week on Monday with highs in the 80s and most places seeing a thunderstorm or two. There is a chance the front will be south of us by Tuesday and, if so, we will be rain-free and less humid.Have a great evening,Chris