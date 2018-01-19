Now the thaw begins, 60s by Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory for our area has finally ended bringing with it the big thaw.This weekend we can look forward to an abundance of sunshine with temperatures on the rise. We can expect highs in the upper 40s Friday and into the 50s Saturday.However, there still will be the risk of some patches of black ice early this morning and again late tonight as the snow pack in the area melts and refreezes with temperatures dipping back into the upper 20s tonight.An area of of high pressure will push eastward Sunday and the air will turn even warmer still with highs around 60.Clouds will start to build back in on Monday mixed with some sunshine as a cold front advances from the west.This front will produce some showers Monday night into early Tuesday before moving quickly out to sea.High pressure will build back in on Wednesday with just a slight dip in temperatures behind the front for a fairly typical January afternoon.