LOOK AT THIS

This is what's remaining after a tree crashed through a home in GRANVILLE CO. The damage here not limited to one home. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/LZk7Jg0tpW — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) May 5, 2017

I'm 5'6". That's how big this tree once was before it snapped from the pressure of the winds, crashing into a Granville Co home. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/wrO9Q9INsu — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) May 5, 2017

The National Weather Service tells ABC11 that an EF1 tornado is to blame for downed trees and damage in Granville County Friday morning.It conformation comes after storms blew through much of the ABC11 viewing area, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch throughout the state.There were several reports of fallen trees, including at a Granville County home where branches crashed through the roof.Earlier in the morning, a tree fell across Garrett Road in Durham around 2:30 a.m. as storms moved through. An unsuspecting driver ended up slamming into the downed tree, but appeared to be OK.Three hours later on the same roadway, authorities had to rescue a person when their vehicle stalled after they tried to drive through high water on the road.Friday morning, thousands were without power in Durham and Johnston counties due to damage reports, according toDue to the weather concerns, Wilson County Schools were on a 2-hour delay.The storms also prompted a flood warning for the Neuse River near Goldsboro.In the Triad, the storms leveled a building in the Rockingham County town of Eden.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the severe weather ended around 8 a.m. Friday morning."Gusty west winds will bring drier low-level air to central North Carolina this afternoon with intervals of sunshine," he said. "Lingering upper-level and mid-level moisture aloft will bring spotty showers to the Ohio and Tennessee valley regions this afternoon and tomorrow, and some of this moisture will reach parts of central North Carolina producing spotty showers tomorrow."As upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest, there will be a drier and cooler flow of air coming out of Canada.Schwenneker said this will bring less clouds Saturday night and Sunday and unseasonably cool air for both days of the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be no higher than the the 60s across the region for both Saturday and Sunday. This will be roughly 10 degrees below normal for the first weekend in May."High pressure both aloft, and at the surface, will build over the central North Carolina," he said. "This leads to sunny and cool weather for the region Monday and Tuesday of next week."Warm, moist air will attempt to move into central North Carolina as stubborn, cool, dry air remains in place over the northeast U.S. during Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This contrast between warm, moist air and cool, dry air could lead to a shower and thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday of next week.