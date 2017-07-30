An expansive area of high pressure will drive our local weather pattern through Wednesday. As a result, we can expect low humidity, dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Overall, this is a great weather pattern for outdoor activities such as hiking, going to the beach, or even catching up on some yard work.Tomorrow, our afternoon high temperature will fall short of the normal of90 degrees Fahrenheit. However, as high pressure tracks eastward and away from our region on Tuesday, southerly winds will help push our high temperature back near normal.A more humid air mass arrives near Thursday which will make for a sticky afternoon.By Friday, a series of disturbances will track through the mid-Atlantic, and we can see the return of showers and thunderstorms.This unsettled pattern can continue into next weekend.Have a great day!Brittany Bell