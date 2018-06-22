The air has been about as humid as it gets around here the last couple of days. Dew points have been in the middle 70s and with temperatures rising into the low 90s, it feels more like 100 outside.It stays very humid and warm the next couple of days with highs in the lower to middle 90s. There can be a shower or thunderstorms in spots later this evening, with only isolated storms possible Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon and evening hours. The only thing that would cause a shower or thunderstorm is the daily heating of our very moist air mass.Monday may not be quite as warm but it stays humid with the better chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. A front starts to come down from the north and helps to trigger that shower and thunderstorm. That front then probably moves to the south Tuesday.If that indeed happens, then Tuesday we may see some relief from the very warm, humid conditions with a drop in the humidity a big factor.Have a great weekend!Chris