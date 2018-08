Due to weather, a tree fell on a house on Brick Mill Road in Coats.

Stormy weather overnight led to structural damage and fallen trees throughout Harnett and Johnston counties.Over in Harnett County, a tree fell on a home on Brick Mill Road in Coats. No injuries were reported.And over in Johnston County, a tree downed power lines in Clayton on Washington and Wall Streets.