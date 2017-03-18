A front will move east and south through Central North Carolina today.Rain along and ahead of the front will move through the Triangle this morning, then most of the rest of the day will be dry with the return of some sunshine possibly. Temperatures today will be another step higher than yesterday with afternoon readings reaching the middle 60s.Dry, cooler air will follow tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling into the upper 30s.A large area of high pressure expanding southward into the northern Plains states will build into the southeastern U.S. tomorrow, bringing slightly cooler air. However, it will generally be sunny and readings will top out near 60.The surface high will continue to build south and east, allowing for another sunny day on Monday with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 60s.The next weather system will be fast moving and impact the Carolinas on Tuesday. There should be enough moisture to support at least a few showers and there might even be some thunder. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s with this weather system.In the wake of Tuesday's system, dry, more stable air will move into the region. Surface high pressure building in from the Plains states appears to be stronger than the high pressure area moving into the region on Saturday night and Sunday. If that continues to be the case, then we should see a strong surge of colder air behind Tuesday's frontal system. That means much cooler conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. However, this chillier air coming down later next week does not look nearly as cold as it has been during this past cold weather streak.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart