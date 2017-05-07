WEATHER

Parts of North Carolina mountains see rare May snowfall

EMBED </>More News Videos

A rare May snowfall blanketed the mountains near the NC-Tennessee border (WTVD)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVD) --
Parts of the Smoky Mountains on the North Carolina-Tennesee border were treated to a rare May snowfall this week.

WGHP reported that parts of the Great Smokey Mountains saw a decrease in temperature which brought snow to the higher elevations.

The area started to see sleet Friday night which turned into snowfall.

Mount LeConte saw six inches of snow.

Stay on top of weather stories with the ABC11 News App

Temperatures in the Triangle will be nearly 10 degrees cooler Sunday than average, only reaching the upper 60s.

Read more about the snowfall from WGHP.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowmountainsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
More Sunshine Today
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas
More Weather
Top Stories
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
Troopers investigating fatal accident in Wake County
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash found safe
Henderson man shot to death
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
SC 8-year-old girl missing after mother found dead
Driver hits DPD sergeant's car, tries to flee
Show More
Police: Man killed after Goldsboro crash, shooting
Girl pries gator's mouth open after it bites her leg
French choose new president; vote to affect all Europe
Wildfire spreads in Georgia, forces evacuations
82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigeria's capital
More News
Top Video
Perdue recalls chicken sausage due to contamination
Out! Raleigh takes over Fayetteville Street
Raleigh Police investigate death of 66-year-old man
Family wants graduation to recognize teen who died
More Video