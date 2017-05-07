WEATHER

Parts of North Carolina moutains see rare May snowfall

A rare May snowfall blanketed the mountains near the NC-Tennessee border (WTVD)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVD) --
Parts of the Smokey Mountains on the North Carolina-Tennesee border were treated to a rare May snowfall this week.

WGHP reported that parts of the Great Smokey Mountains saw a decrease in temperature which brought snow to the higher elevations.

The area started to see sleet Friday night which turned into snowfall.

Mount LeConte saw six inches of snow.

Temperatures in the Triangle will be nearly 10 degrees cooler Sunday than average, only reaching the upper 60s.

Read more about the snowfall from WGHP.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
