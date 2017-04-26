The large upper level low will continue to pull away from the area allowing it to turn out partly sunny today with temperatures warming to at least 80 this afternoon. Not much wind, which would be helpful to dry things out.Humidity will remain quite high with the added moisture; dew points will rise into the lower to middle 60s for the remainder of the week.A weakening front will arrive Thursday night bringing the next chance for a shower, but the upper level energy only skims the area before swinging due north. As the front approaches, it will be washing out, which is good news, but some showers could sneak into the Triangle. Potentially record setting heat is possible over the weekend if the ground can dry out enough from all this rainfall, right now we're projecting highs just shy of the record both Saturday and Sunday.Long range models continue to show a fairly deep upper level trough moving eastward supporting another cold front. This system is slower now with the front approaching late Monday and crossing the Triangle Monday nightHave a great day!Steve Stewart