After the scattered showers and thunderstorms of the evening die out, the remainder of tonight and most of Friday during the day will be rain-free. It will continue to be very humid and Friday is going to be a hotter day due to more sunshine than recent days. There is another good chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms to cross the area very late Friday into early Friday night.An upper-level trough will drop into Virginia by Saturday and then slowly moves to just east of Virginia Sunday. While still humid Saturday, it will not be as humid as it has been with dew points dropping from our current lower 70s to the middle 60s on Saturday.There will be some sun but also a shower or thunderstorm in spots, mainly in the afternoon and evening. With the low more to the east Sunday, a northeast flow can bring down somewhat lower temperatures. A shower may still not occur, but it is looking like much of the day will be rain-free.Drier air may take over for early next week, bringing lower humidity and more sunshine. Finally, a pattern change on the way!Have a great evening,Chris