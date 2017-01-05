PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm

Note to iPhone users: Due to a bug, open the link in Safari or go to the Eyewitness tab in the ABC11 News app
I feel like every grocery store is crazy right now! Can't imagine what it's gonna be like post 6 o'clock when most folks get out of work? pic.twitter.com/5neIvv4Ri7— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 5, 2017
There's plenty of water on shelves, but long lines at this Harris Teeter on Edwards Mill Rd. Folks are stocking up ahead of #NCWX. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/8crtp1XH3i— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 5, 2017
Get important weather updates from the ABC11 News App