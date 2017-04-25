WEATHER

PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A tree fell on this car</span></div>
Related Topics:
weatherflooding
Load Comments
WEATHER
First Alert Mode: Water rescues across Triangle as drivers get stuck in flood water
What to do if you see a tornado while driving
Download the AccuWeather app!
Showers Ending Today
More Weather
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Water rescues across Triangle as drivers get stuck in flood water
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
Manhunt on for 'dangerous' man wanted in Wayne, Wake counties
Fayetteville homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting at apartment
Durham Schools scramble to fill substitute teacher gaps
Nearly a decade later, Durham land remains vacant
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Show More
NC police search for man who burgled 20 businesses
Fayetteville releases new sketch of Ramsey St Rapist
NC teen, 13, arrested in sex assaults of two women
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos