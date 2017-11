The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border. https://t.co/LeMxCmvudE pic.twitter.com/D4fhOaYwRF — ABC News (@ABC) November 12, 2017

Hundreds are dead after a 7.3-magnitude struck on the Iraq-Iran border on Sunday, Iranian news outlets reported.Officials in Iran said that more than 300 people were dead and at least 6,000 injured, ABC News reports The USGS also recorded a 5.3-magnitude quake and a 4.5-magnitude quake following the first earthquake.See photos of the quake in the gallery above.