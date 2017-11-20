WEATHER

Plunging temperatures this holiday week

It will be a little cooler today as an area of high pressure settles in over Central North Carolina.

With high pressure overhead, sunshine will be plentiful all day long.

After a cold night tonight, temperatures will rebound somewhat tomorrow as high pressure shifts off to the east and a gentle breeze from the south springs up.



A weak front approaching from the west, combined with a low pressure system off the Southeast Coast, will bring at least some cloudiness our way tomorrow and there is a 30% chance of a shower or two Tuesday night, mainly east of the Triangle.

This system speeds off to the northeast and that will leave dry conditions across the region for anyone with travel plans to and from the region on Wednesday.

High pressure will provide dry and cooler conditions for Thanksgiving Day, and the weather in our area looks good for nearly all of the holiday weekend.

Have a great week!

