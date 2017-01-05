Winter weather is in the process of making a return to central North Carolina. The onslaught of the colder air will also make frozen precipitation likely Friday night and Saturday as a storm develops and sends snow across the region.A storm forming over the northwest Gulf of Mexico will track northeast and redevelop near the Georgia coast Saturday morning, then track to just east of the Virginia by Saturday evening. This system will bring a wintry mix across central North Carolina, with mostly snow over the Triangle on north and more of a mixture changing to all snow over southern parts of the viewing area.The precipitation will overspread the region later Friday afternoon and most of central North Carolina will end up with some accumulation. Right now, it looks like we'll see 3-6" from the Triangle to the north and east, with 2-4" to the south, where the snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain.The precipitation tapers off late Saturday followed by a clearing sky. Very cold readings move in due to arctic air, along with the fresh snow cover. That takes readings into the teens by Sunday morning and single digits Monday morning.Dry, cold weather will rule Sunday into early next week as high pressure builds in from the west and becomes stationary over the region.Stay with us, we'll keep you posted as the storm unfolds!Chris