WEATHER

Potential severe weather heading our way, again

By
It may be a warm day today with the rain staying away, but don't get used to it.

Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.


Wednesday could again become very active around the U.S. with over 88 million people under the risk for severe weather. The SPC has the bullseye for the severe weather off to the south and west of us.



It does clip the middle of our area, and to the west, with a marginal risk.



The storms that cause the severe weather will be dying Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Plus, they will be crossing into cooler, nighttime air, so it will knock some of the intensity out of them. Even so, they could redevelop in our eastern counties on Thursday morning.



You'll notice the SPC has our eastern counties under the Enhanced category for severe weather. With a Low strengthening and winds starting to turn and intensify, there is a potential for damaging winds, or even an isolated tornado.



It's still too early to call when on where on this system, but we're keeping an on the potential for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday and will update you as we get more information.

For today, enjoy the warmth!

Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Strong Storms Wed/Thur
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
With HB2 repeal, NCAA satisfied with North Carolina
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
UNC wins national championship
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
Show More
No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders
Durham Public Schools superintendent to retire in August
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
President Trump donates salary to National Park Service
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
More Photos