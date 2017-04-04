Potential severe weather heading our way, again

Bulls-eye for severe weather chances off to our south, but the marginal risk from @NWSSPC extends into @RaleighGov #ncwx pic.twitter.com/5bCqMAj9MF — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 4, 2017

It may be a warm day today with the rain staying away, but don't get used to it.Wednesday could again become very active around the U.S. with over 88 million people under the risk for severe weather. The SPC has the bullseye for the severe weather off to the south and west of us.It does clip the middle of our area, and to the west, with a marginal risk.The storms that cause the severe weather will be dying Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Plus, they will be crossing into cooler, nighttime air, so it will knock some of the intensity out of them. Even so, they could redevelop in our eastern counties on Thursday morning.You'll notice thehas our eastern counties under the Enhanced category for severe weather. With a Low strengthening and winds starting to turn and intensify, there is a potential for damaging winds, or even an isolated tornado.It's still too early to call when on where on this system, but we're keeping an on the potential for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday and will update you as we get more information.For today, enjoy the warmth!