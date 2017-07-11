WEATHER

The reason fireflies light up will surprise you

The chemicals inside lighting bugs make them one of the most interesting insects in the world. (Accuweather)

Whether you like to call them fireflies or lighting bugs, there's no denying that they are fascinating to watch on a warm summer evening. But have you wondered what makes these tiny bugs light up?

The reason is due to a process called bioluminescence, which is a chemical reaction inside a lighting bug's body that creates energy. Rather than creating heat with this energy, the lightning bug creates light. These bugs create the most efficient light in the world, emitting 100 percent of its energy as light.
