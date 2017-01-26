  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: President Trump speaks at the GOP Summit in Philadelphia
WEATHER

How to prepare for a tornado

EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather gives tips on how to prepare for a tornado. (AccuWeather)

Preparing for a tornado is important because they are dangerous and they can form anywhere and anytime without notice.

AccuWeather suggests building an emergency kit that has non-perishable food, water, batteries, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and a first-aid kit.

It is also important to know your community's warning system and stay tuned to your local news for updates on a storm.

Watch for dark greenish clouds, large hail stones and a roaring white noise similar to a freight train.

If you suspect a tornado is coming, AccuWeather says to head to a safe place such as a storm cellar, basement or interior closet. Corners, doors and outside walls are places to avoid during a tornado.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadowindrainstormhail
Load Comments
WEATHER
Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
Windy Afternoon
Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through flooded streets
More Weather
Top Stories
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Mexican president says he has canceled his trip to DC
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Missing VA mother, 2 kids found 'safe and sound' in NC
House Science chair: Get news from Trump, not media
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
Show More
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at His Anti-Trump Protest
Triangle Muslims call Trump's plan un-American
Decades after killings, Jeffrey MacDonald back in court
Man charged in murder of decorated Army veteran
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
More News
Top Video
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Program to offer free genetic testing for NC newborns
Study shows students safer, staying in school longer
More Video