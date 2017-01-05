Probable snow storm approaches North Carolina

At the hardware store yesterday, a gentleman asked me "Which model forecasts snow the best?" My answer was, they are all different. They are tools. If you were to build a house, you wouldn't just use a hammer. With snow forecasting, we don't just use one model, but each model, can give us a piece of the house.
Let's look at today's model runs first.
The European has been consistent on its snowfall totals. It has pushed us to the upper end of the snowfall spectrum all week.
Since yesterday it has shifted the bullseye to the east and increased the amount to over 14 inches in the highest areas. That's A LOT of snow.
The American model, the GFS, has changed significantly since yesterday. Yesterday, it had less than an inch in Raleigh, today it's flip-flopped.
Now it has the Triangle in the 10+ inches category and even more in south and east. Though it's been very inconsistent over the past week, the fact that it is coming in line with the Euro in place of the heavier snow, makes me start to look at other things to see if we need to increase our amounts.
Well, the surface forecast from the WPC keeps that big red 'L' (low pressure), close to the coast and that throws a lot of moisture back at us, into some very cold air. Moisture + Cold Air = Snow
So, we look at all those things, plus some other weather-geek things like Upper and Lower Atmosphere dynamics and we make a forecast, or build that house. So here's my house, or snow accumulation forecast, for now:
There's still a small chance this thing misses us and we see bupkis. We could also see higher amounts like 8-10+ inches or maybe more. With all the information we have though, this is what I'm going with. It starts Friday night and ends Saturday afternoon. I'm pretty confident we will see wintry weather during those hours, and travel on Saturday should be avoided. Not so confident in my snowfall forecast.
That confidence will increase as we get closer. Stay tuned...
Meanwhile, preparations are well underway.
"I just bought a house in the spring, so I realize I have no shovel or anything for the snow," said Olivia Glance, who was shopping for snow supplies in downtown Raleigh.
"We have a couple of different kinds of snow shovels," said Mary Jennette, the store manager at the ACE Hardware in downtown Raleigh. "I actually have two pallets of ice melt coming in tomorrow."
Jennette said they are stocked but since the rush may come later in the week, you may want to call ahead to check supplies just in case.
"It gets a little crazy at times," said Steve Briggs, store manager of the Food Lion on Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh.
He said they've been stocking the shelves and beefing up staff, ready for the crowds to come in for the necessities to get them through the weekend.
On the road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been mixing that brine solution and had 10 trucks on the road Wednesday spreading the mixture on major roadways.
"We're going to be running now until the weekend pretty much. Most hands on deck I'd say for this one," said Nathan Brinkley, NCDOT Maintenance Engineer.
Their goal is to get as much of Wake County treated and to be finished by Thursday night so crews can rest before any snowfall Saturday.
ABC11's Angelica Alvarez contributed to this report.
