There are questions over the official death toll in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria after a new revelation suggests there may have been far more victims than reported.The official death toll stands at 51, but the island's Department of Public Safety has confirmed that more than 900 cremations have taken place since Maria's landfall last month. Those deaths were designated as having natural causes.The bodies were not physically examined by a medical examiner to determine if they should be included in the Maria death toll.