A stationary front currently along the NC/SC border will move north today, so after a cool start temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 70s today. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow around midday, bringing with it a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly through early afternoon in the Triangle. There could be some gusty winds associated with these showers and thunderstorms as they move through. Much cooler air will move in behind this front tomorrow night and Thursday with lows dropping well into the 30s tomorrow night, and highs only in the low 60s Thursday.Dry Friday with high pressure off the SE coast, then a low will move across southern Virginia/northern NC Saturday bringing much chillier air and rain for much of Saturday. If this low goes a bit farther south, there could even be some mixed precipitation for a time. Dry on Sunday as this low moves away, but still cloudy and quite chilly. Another storm will move through later Monday or Tuesday, timing is difficult right now but we'll at least allow the chance for some rain in the area each day.Have a great day!Steve Stewart