We are in for a cold night across central North Carolina. Lows will drop to the mid 30s as skies clear. Some rural areas could see patchy frost overnight.

By Wednesday, weak high pressure will still be in place just off to the north. That will lead to mostly sunny skies, but a disturbance off the coast will develop more clouds for spots east of I-95.

Thursday will feature the warmest temperatures of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s which is seasonable for this time of the year. A dry cold front will pass through Thursday as well, and that will drop highs to the upper 50s on Friday.

A stronger cold front will push into the state Saturday bringing a round of scattered rain. Right now it looks like most of that rain will hold off until the afternoon so things are looking dry for the Parade. Keep in mind things can still change since we're still a few days out, but we'll keep you updated!



Highs behind the front will drop to near 50 degrees with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

