We're wrapping up a beautiful day across central North Carolina, but changes are on the way. Our next storm will strengthen and move into the lower Mississippi Valley late today, then cross the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Thursday.As high pressure shifts east, and this storm nears from the west, more of a southerly flow will bring an increase in moisture into the area. This will lead to an increased chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon. However, the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will come on late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the associated cold front moves across the area.There is the potential for a few severe storms as this line moves through. The main threat will be gusty winds, and we can't rule out a brief spin up tornado. Flash flooding could also be an issue due to heavy downpours in some of the storms. Right now the Sandhills are under a slight risk, and there's a marginal risk for the remainder of the area.Drier weather along with gusty winds will follow the storm on Friday afternoon.A northwest flow out of Canada will promote a very cool weekend with temperatures remaining in the 60s both on Saturday and Sunday. We'll be about 10 degrees below average for the first weekend in May.There will be a good deal of clouds around on Saturday with a spotty shower possible still, though most places stay dry. More sunshine is expected on Sunday, but temperatures will remain low.Have a great evening!Chris Hohmann