A cold front will bring us a round of rain and storms this evening. A few of those storms could be severe. The SPC has area west of I-95 under a slight risk, and the enhanced risk no longer includes the ABC 11 viewing area. The main concern with storms today will be damaging winds, but a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will push into our western counties around 7pm , and they will continue to move East through the remainder of the evening.


Behind tonight's storms, there will be a refreshing drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front for midweek.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrive late Thursday through early Friday
Right now, next weekend will have temperatures lower than average for the first weekend of May, and a small chance for an isolated shower.

Have a great evening!

Chris Hohmann
