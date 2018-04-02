A storm that brought snow across Pennsylvania to southern New England Sunday night into Monday morning has brought a cold front through the our area from the north. Behind that front, it will be noticeably cooler tonight than Sunday night, about 10 degrees cooler.While that front is south for a time, it moves back north as a warm front tomorrow. If there are low clouds to start tomorrow, they should break for times of sunshine and afternoon temperatures return to the upper 70s. We will stay in this warmer air mass Tuesday night until another cold front moves in Wednesday morning. This can bring a couple of showers to the area with the majority falling in the morning through the midday hours.Behind that front, another much cooler air mass will move in and, despite sunshine all day Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be hard pressed to rise above 60.Another cold front will arrive in Friday with only the chance for a shower in the morning hours. Behind that front, an even colder air mass will move in and could set the stage for yet another storm Saturday that can contain a mixed bag of a cold rain and at least some sleet, too.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell