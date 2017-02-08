Temperatures will be off to the races again today and we could reach a record. We reached 76 yesterday, which tied a record last set in 1904. The record high today is 75, set in 2009 and we will get close.Although there will be clouds and patchy fog to start this morning, any leftover shower from last night moves well to the east of the Triangle and we will enjoy dry weather all day with intervals of sunshine.A front stalled out to the north today will get a push southward later tonight and early tomorrow. This front will bring a few showers after midnight, a possibly some strong t-storms. The entire state of North Carolina is under a marginal risk for severe weather from the SPC.A gusty northwest wind means a much cooler day tomorrow. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s.A high pressure area will move in and noticeably chilly weather arrives tomorrow night and on Friday.That high pressure area will move east of the Carolinas on Friday night, and Saturday, and that will cause surface winds to turn more out of the south and southwest. This wind will allow more warm air to move back into North Carolina and readings will rise into the 60s on Saturday and well into the 70s on Sunday.Another cold front will move through on Monday. The slower movement of this front allows the atmosphere to moisten up. That will bring spotty showers across Central North Carolina on Monday afternoon.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather