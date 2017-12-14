WEATHER

Warmer air ahead of a cold front will take readings into the lower to middle 50s today with more sunshine than clouds. A surge of cooler and very dry air will follow tonight and tomorrow.

A quick-moving, upper-level system swinging through the Carolinas tomorrow will bring some clouds, but there will also be intervals of sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the middle 40s. This feature is projected to move east and away from central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon.

A dome of high pressure will build across Texas tomorrow night and expand into the Southeast Saturday, bringing dry, stable weather across the Piedmont. The high will continue to build east off the Southeast coast by Saturday night.

An area of low pressure will track east-northeast with a southward-trailing cold front. This system will move into the eastern United States later Sunday night and early next week. Ahead of this system, upper-level winds will turn more out of the southwest and this will help bring more clouds.

We'll then see rain move in Sunday night into Monday. If the system is quick enough, we might dry out by the afternoon Monday.

Dry, stable weather takes over the pattern for Monday night and Tuesday with a mellow west-to-east wind flow. This should lead to higher-than-normal temperatures for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Another quick-moving cold front will sweep through the region later Tuesday. This will be followed by a turn to cooler weather. However, it looks like any precipitation associated with that front should stay north of central North Carolina.

Have a great Thursday!

