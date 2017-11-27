High pressure will keep things quiet, and dry across the state this week. Skies will be clear tonight with lows once again dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s.By Tuesday and Wednesday that high will start to shift farther east. In return southerly winds will drive in warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Some spots in the Sandhills could even reach the 70s on Wednesday.Minor changes arrive Thursday due to a weak cold front. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of that front. It will give us a chance for a few scattered showers late Thursday night into early Friday. Rainfall totals will be very light staying below a tenth of an inch.High pressure settles in north of us during the weekend keeping things dry. Highs will cool down to the mid to upper 50s across the state.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell