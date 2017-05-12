Much cooler air will be in place today.
Clouds will stay locked in all day due to a front that has pushed to the south with a northeast breeze in place. It is not out of the question that parts of the area do not get above 60.
A new storm system will approach from the West, bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly late today, tonight and into Saturday morning.
This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter. However, it will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. Although, we will have improvement Saturday afternoon, and a significant warm-up Sunday.
Midsummer heat is expected to develop next week as high temperatures could go above 90 later in the week.
Have a great weekend, and if you're a mom, Happy Mother's Day!
