Much cooler air will be in place today.Clouds will stay locked in all day due to a front that has pushed to the south with a northeast breeze in place. It is not out of the question that parts of the area do not get above 60.A new storm system will approach from the West, bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly late today, tonight and into Saturday morning.This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter. However, it will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. Although, we will have improvement Saturday afternoon, and a significant warm-up Sunday.Midsummer heat is expected to develop next week as high temperatures could go above 90 later in the week.Have a great weekend, and if you're a mom, Happy Mother's Day!Bigweather